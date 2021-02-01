Being a Java developer is currently the most sought-after job in the US

A recent analysis of technology job roles has revealed that Java developers enjoy the highest levels of job satisfaction anywhere - leading to the role being the most sought-after position in any industry.

The latest figures from job review and analytics platform Glassdoor found that US-based Java developers gave the role a rating of 4.2 out of 5 in terms of job satisfaction on the platform.

This is despite the fact that a recent survey by GitHub saw Java slip behind JavaScript and Python in terms of popularity across development projects.

Propping the enterprise

The Glassdoor job score was determined by considering three factors equally: earning potential (median annual base salary), overall job satisfaction rating and the number of job openings, with final scores being based on ratings received between December 2019 and December 2020.

The Data Scientist role comes in at the number two spot, which isn’t surprising considering that more companies are now interested in digging up trends in raw data in order to make crucial adjustments to business processes.

Following behind were the roles of Enterprise Architect and Devops Engineer, both of which have become crucial roles for a modern-day enterprise looking to cultivate the leading edge of technology to boost convention business processes.

Overall, 15 of the top 25 most sought-after jobs in the US were related to the tech and IT industries.

The results were not always replicated in other markets, however as surprisingly in the UK, the Java Developer job leads from the bottom at the 25th spot with a job satisfaction rating of only 3.9.

Via: ZDNet