Battlefield 6 will feature ‘massive immersive battles’ on PS5 and Xbox Series X

EA has said that Battlefield 6 “takes full advantage of the power of next-generation platforms”, and that the game is on track for an early 2021 reveal and holiday release (between September-December 2021).

EA CEO Andrew Wilson shared more details about Battlefield 6 in an earnings call with investors. Wilson said that Battlefield 6 will tap into the horsepower of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which should “bring massive and immersive battles to life with more players than ever”.

Wilson also added that Battlefield 6 will feature maps “with unprecedented scale” and that “the next vision of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, and vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level.”

Battlefield 6 has been tipped for a holiday 2021 release date, and it appears that will be the case. Battlefield tends to release between September and November of each year, and Wilson confirmed the game will arrive in the holiday season.

"We will reveal the game in the spring and deliver the defining Battlefield experience for our players in the 2021 holiday season," Wilson said.

Wargames

While Battlefield is still one of the biggest games of the year, it’s fair to say that the latest iteration, Battlefield 5, didn’t quite resonate as strongly with the game’s player base as previous titles.

Much like Call of Duty, there’s always a back and forth over the direction and setting of each title, with some players preferring a more military-focused game, while others would like to see a more modern, futuristic depiction.

For those in the more traditional camp, Wilson has said the next Battlefield game will "mark a return to all-out military warfare”, which should please the purists.