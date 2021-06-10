Back 4 Blood open beta announced, landing months before game’s full release

Back 4 Blood, the zombie-blasting co-operative shooter, is getting an open beta testing phase that's just been announced at the Summer Game Fest 2021.

A spiritual successor to Valve’s Left 4 Dead franchise, the Back 4 Blood open beta will kick off on August 5, before its full release on October 12 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4. However, you'll need to pre-order the game to be able to access the beta testing phase.



A zillion zombies

A new boss was also revealed with a brief new look at gameplay during the showcase:

The 'Breaker' is a huge, rock-like zombie with glowing hotspots, able to leap around maps and cause havoc to your crew of survivors. There is also a shot of a truly gigantic, frog-like monster at the end of the trailer – though it's a pre-rendered scene, so we can't be sure yet if you'll actually get to face off against it.

Left 4 Dead fans have been waiting for a new game ever since Left 4 Dead 2 released way back in 2009. Back 4 Blood, built by a team of developers that worked on that hallowed franchise, looks set to scratch that itch.

We’ll have all the news straight from Summer Game Fest 2021 and E3 2021 on TechRadar, so keep locked in for more news.