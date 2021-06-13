Back 4 Blood is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, Microsoft revealed at its E3 2021 showcase. With the game set to cost $59.99 / £59.99 / AU$79.99 for the standard edition, it’s a hefty saving for those who subscribe to Microsoft’s service.

The game is a cooperative first-person shooter made by the creators of the Left 4 Dead series, and pits you and three other players against hordes of undead known as the Ridden. You’ll need to rely on a quick trigger finger, your characters’ unique abilities and your teammates if you’re to survive the onslaught.

Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock has also revealed the game will support cross-play, which means no matter which platform you play the game on, you’ll be able to team up with your friends.

Having the game as part of Xbox Game Pass is a boon for the new title, as it means it will be available to over 18 million subscribers the day it launches. For an online multiplayer game, that can make all the difference when it comes to establishing a healthy player base.

We’re expecting to see more Back 4 Blood’s PvP (player versus player) mode during the PvP Showcase presentation, which takes place today, June 12, at 2pm PT / 10pm BST / 7am AEST. You can watch it on Twitch.

Back 4 Blood will be released on October 12, 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC. An open beta for the game is set to take place on August 12, and those who pre-order will get early access on August 5.