AWS targets call center wins with Amazon Connect announcements

AWS has used this year’s re:Invent conference to announce five new capabilities for Amazon Connect, the company’s cloud call center platform.

The new solutions will use AWS machine learning tools to help customer service representatives deliver more efficient, personalized, and effective customer experiences.

The new capabilities will give contact center agents access to the right information exactly when they need it, make customer follow-up tasks easier to manage, and enable managers to impact customer interactions while calls are taking place. What’s more, all of the new solutions require absolutely no technical expertise to use.

Reinventing the call center

The first of the five new releases is Amazon Connect Wisdom (available now in preview), which organizes data from a wide range of sources to ensure that agents have access to all the information they need to help customers straight away. Amazon Connect Customer Profiles, meanwhile, give agents a more unified view of each customer, while the Real-Time Contact Lens provides analyses of call transcripts to give agents the best possible feedback.

The other new solutions are Amazon Connect Tasks, which automates, tracks, and manages tasks for contact center agents, and Amazon Connect Voice ID, which uses machine learning-powered voice analysis to deliver real-time caller authentication.

Since its launch in 2017, Amazon Connect has been employed by thousands of companies, including the likes of the New York Times, GE Appliances, and Square. In that time, the addition of new features has been a regular occurrence.

“Amazon Connect is the most flexible, scalable, cost-effective, and inventive call center service, in part because it was built from the ground up on the cloud with machine learning deeply embedded to automatically manage features like Interactive Voice Response, chatbots, call analytics, and sentiment analysis,” said Pasquale DeMaio, General Manager of Amazon Connect at Amazon Web Services.

“Today’s five new Connect features build on this foundation to make it even easier for customer service agents to have the information they need to provide faster and more holistic customer experiences, optimize agents’ time based on what matters most, and enable customer service managers to take action in real time to avoid contacts that will do harm to their brand.”