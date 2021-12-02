AWS expands cloud empire with 30 new local zones

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a significant expansion to its global cloud network as it looks to maintain supremacy in the technology arms race.

At its AWS re:Invent 2021 conference in Las Vegas, the company revealed it would be launching 30 new AWS Local Zones in major cities around the world - the first such launch outside the US.

Announced by Amazon.com CTO Dr. Werner Vogels during his keynote, the news will mean companies around the world will benefit from a greater choice of AWS services and solutions.

AWS Local Zones

An AWS Local Zone provides customers better regional access to the company's services, meaning they should encounter faster and more reliable connectivity. This includes tools such as compute, storage and other cloud offerings at lower latency and more effective uptime.

The company revealed that the new AWS Local Zones are launching in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, India, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Portugal and South Africa.

They will be available "starting in 2022", joining 16 Local Zones that have already been launched in the US in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia and Portland.

AWS' parent company Amazon recently revealed it is now the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world, with 18 new projects bringing its capacity to more than 12 GW and 33,700 gigawatt hours (GWh) - enough to power more than three million US homes for a year.