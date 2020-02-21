Australia vs India live stream: watch today's T20 Women's World Cup 2020 opener from anywhere

The T20 Women's World Cup is getting underway and opening matches don't get much bigger than this, so follow our guide to live stream Australia vs India today and watch all the cricket action as it happens.

Australian fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck could be the difference between the two teams, with many pundits tipping her to become the first woman to break the 130km/h barrier. She enters the T20 Women's World Cup in fine form, too, having taken seven wickets for an average of just 9 in recent matches against India and England.

Australia vs India Women's T20 - when and where? Australia are hosting the entire Women's T20 World Cup and will start their campaign against India at the Sydney Showground on Friday, February 21. The first ball is expected to be bowled at 7pm local time in Sydney (AEDT) and so that means 1.30pm IST in India.

Not only that, Australia are the number one side in the world in the limited over T20 format - and with the Women's T20 World Cup taking place Down Under, they'll no doubt enjoy some raucous home support.

India, for their part, will rely heavily on the swashbuckling bat of captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Keen cricket fans will no doubt remember she knocked a huge 171 against the Aussies back in 2017 during a ODI, so there's little doubt of her ability to hit boundaries when it matters.

As you can probably tell my now, this is a huge fixture to kick-off what promises to be a compelling tournament - don't miss a second by swotting up on our India vs Australia live stream guide.

Live stream Australia vs India T20 cricket from outside your country

So you've decided to join us in watching Australia vs India as the Women's T20 World Cup action get underway? Good decision. However, you might find you have a problem accessing your usual home service if you're abroad because of geo-blocking. It's where local broadcasters lock online streams of their coverage to specific areas by logging the IP address of the device trying to access their website.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to get around this nuisance and tune into the cricket just like you would from home. It's called using a VPN, and these useful pieces of software - known as Virtual Private Networks in full - allow you to log back to your country that is broadcasting the match.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to get around this nuisance and tune into the cricket just like you would from home. It's called using a VPN, and these useful pieces of software - known as Virtual Private Networks in full - allow you to log back to your country that is broadcasting the match. Once installed, all you need to do is open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. Choose any country showing the Cricket World Cup and watch as if you were at home.

Live stream guide for this T20 World Cup match in Australia

Not everywhere in the world gets the luck of having cricket on free-to-air cricket, so Aussie's should make the most of being able to watch this T20 Women's World Cup game on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service. Matches will also be covered by Foxtel and its companion Foxtel Now streaming service, and also via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. As described above, you'll need a VPN if you're oping to watch the Channel 9 coverage from abroad - that will let you open up an Australia-based server and watch is if you were back Down Under.

Watch a Women's T20 Cricket World Cup live stream in India

Star India and, in particular, Star Sports is the official broadcaster on TV in of Women's T20 World Cup action for tournament hopefuls India - and that's where this huge match will be broadcast. Not got access to Star? No worries - you can sign up for its over-the-top Hotstar streaming service instead. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.

How to stream Australia vs India live in the UK

If you're a cricket fan in the UK, then you won't be surprised at all to read that Sky Sports has the exclusive coverage of Women's T20 World Cup 2020 - including today's game. This means you can watch it on TV or online via the Sky Go app, which is available for most mobiles, tablets, games consoles and TV streaming devices. Non-Sky subscribers can still access to the cricket and live stream the Women's T20 World Cup by picking up a Now TV pass, of which the best value is the Monthly Pass - currently on deal for just £19.99 a month when signing up for six months. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with the World Cup , then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Australia vs India: US live stream details

While it may still be something of a niche sport in the US, cricket fans are still covered admirably by Willow TV, a service that also means that subscribers can watch on their mobiles devices, too. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as Dish and Sling and costs $9.99 per month. To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as described above should really do the trick.

How to get a FREE T20 Women's World Cup live stream in Pakistan