Auger-Aliassime vs Medvedev live stream: how to watch US Open semi-final anywhere

Can world no.2 Daniil Medvedev move a step closer to claiming his first Grand Slam?

Read on as we explain how to watch US Open semi-final tennis online and get a Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev live stream wherever you are right now - including ways to see the match absolutely FREE.

The Russian was a beaten finalist in 2019 and will be eager to cap what has been a great season by bagging his first major.

He now faces off against 21-year-old Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime - a former US Open boys singles champion who is quickly living up to his early potential.

The two men have met on just one previous occasion - a round of 32 clash at the Canadian Open in 2018 that saw Medvedev win in straight sets.

It's a match no tennis fan will want to miss, so read on for your guide to live stream Auger-Aliassime vs Medvedev at the US Open from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch a Auger-Aliassime vs Medvedev live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad during the US Open, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic tennis coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred tennis live stream.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 US Open live stream from anywhere

How to watch a Auger-Aliassime vs Medvedev US Open live stream in America

In America, US Open network coverage is being provided exclusively by ESPN, with Auger-Aliassime vs Medvedev scheduled to start sometime after 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you have ESPN on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from Flushing Meadows via the network's website - just log-in with details of your cable provider. How to watch US Open without cable If you don't have cable don't sweat it, you've still got plenty of options. The sports network is also live streaming every match on every court on ESPN Plus, which only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Another option is Sling TV. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN, but even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Alternatively, fuboTV plans offer even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers ESPN and more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a streaming VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream the US Open and watch Auger-Aliassime vs Medvedev online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the US Open on TSN for English-language coverage, while RDS is taking care of French-language coverage. Auger-Aliassime vs Medvedev is set to start no earlier than 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Auger-Aliassime vs Medvedev: UK live stream details

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon again has the rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Auger-Aliassime vs Medvedev is due to start at 8pm on Friday evening. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream Auger-Aliassime vs Medvedev for FREE in Australia

Australian tennis fans are amongst the luckiest in the world, as the business end of the US Open is being shown on FREE-to-air TV. This semi-final clash, as well as the semi-finals, and finals are on SBS, which means you can also live stream the action through SBS On Demand. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access it on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. ESPN is also showing the US Open from start to finish, but even if you don't have the channel on cable you don't need to miss out. That's because Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN coverage in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a 14-day FREE trial. Auger-Aliassime vs Medvedev is due to start anytime after 5am AEST on Saturday morning Down Under. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.

