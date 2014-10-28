Apple finally explains why it killed the iPod Classic

Apple swiftly assassinated its iPod Classic line last month, a move that was met with perhaps more outcry than it expected. And speaking at WSJD Live, Tim Cook explained why: it couldn't get the parts anymore.

Now, as one of the world's biggest technology conglomerates, you'd think Apple might just be able to persuade its suppliers to put the necessary components together, but Cook said it just wasn't worth the effort.

He also added that demand for the music player had waned as people turned to their smartphones instead, which was the less surprising news.

Apple killed the iPod Classic just before its 13th birthday. The monster.