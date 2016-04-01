Kanye is now on Apple Music, despite claiming he never would be

Kanye West's latest album release, The Life of Pablo, is now ready to stream on Apple Music despite the singer claiming it would never be available on the service.

Today sees the album land on Spotify and Google Play Music as well as being available to buy on Kanye's own site for US$20 (about £14, AU$26).

It goes against what Kanye tweeted back in February this year where he claimed the album would never be on Apple Music.

High tide

On February 5 2016, he said, "My album will never never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale... You can only get it on Tidal."

Since February, The Life of Pablo has been an exclusive to the Tidal streaming service. Bringing it to the wider streaming services is sure to be a big hit for the Tidal brand.

Kanye West releasing an exclusive album gave the Jay-Z backed streaming service an almighty boost earlier this year.

Tidal even revealed to us how the app rocketed from around position 250 to number one in the Apple App Store when the album dropped.