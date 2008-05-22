UK DAB radio sales top seven million

Sales of DAB digital radios in the UK are now in excess of seven million, according to the latest figures from GfK, the industry’s marketing service.

DAB radio units are currently selling at a rate of around two million a year in the UK, despite recent high profile station closures and regularly coming in for criticism from disillusioned audiophiles and industry pundits alike.

Another DAB milestone

Paul Brown, acting chief executive for the DRDB (Digital Radio Development Bureau) says: “Seven million is another DAB milestone and by the end of 2008 we expect to see over nine million DAB radios in UK homes. The DRDB has been working closely with the DCMS’s Digital Radio Working Group, and we anticipate some positive proposals for further growing the DAB market to come from the report later this year.”

There are more than 300 DAB products currently in the market, with varying form factors ranging from handheld MP3/DAB radios, docking stations with DAB, Wi-Fi radios with DAB and touch-control radios, and a growing market in DAB clock radios, kitchen portables and hi-fi systems.