At last - Sonos users can ditch the bridge for a more simple experience

Sonos promised, and now it's delivering: starting from today your Sonos speakers will be able to function without a bridge or any wired connection to the router.

This means you'll be able to start blasting those tunes from the moment you plug your new speaker in, making the setup process a lot more straightforward. The same goes for adding new speakers to your home too.

All you need to do is download the Sonos 5.1 update, available right now, which will then let you set up and run your Sonos speakers from your existing Wi-Fi network.

Andrew Schulert, Vice President Quality at Sonos told TechRadar that the sound quality will not be compromised in any way. He also confirmed that Sonos isn't "killing" existing Bridges, so if you've got one and want to keep using it, you'll be able to.

The Bridge to Nowhere

In fact, in houses where Wi-Fi connection is a bit patchy in places, keeping a wired router connection is still advisable, he said.

Sonos 3.1 and 5.1 home cinema setups will still require that direct line, but the Playbar has now been freed to work without.

Finally, Sonos confirmed that it will be launching a Bridge alternative called the Sonos Boost "in the coming months". As its name suggests, the device will give the wireless connection a bit of a lift, but we won't know the specifics until later this year.