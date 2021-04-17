Athletic Club vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch Copa del Rey Final 2021 from anywhere

The two most successful teams in Copa del Rey history are set to face off in the 2021 final at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville today - it's the men from Bilboa taking on Messi and co. Follow our guide to watch an Athletic Club vs Barcelona live stream and catch the final wherever you are this weekend.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that year's Copa del Rey had already taken place, with the Coronavirus-delayed 2020 final having only just taken place a fortnight ago. That match saw Athletic Club lose out to bitter rivals Real Sociedad 1-0 thanks to a second-half Mikel Oyarzabal penalty.

The prospect of losing a second cup final within a month will be an unthinkable one for Bilbao boss Marcelino, particularly as their once promising season has petered out with what looks like being an underwhelming mid-table La Liga finish.

Barcelona come into the match having lost their first Liga match since December last weekend. That El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid looks likely to damage their title hopes, and boss Ronald Koeman will be looking to ensure that that loss doesn't' overshadow preparations for this crucial game.

The Catalans should nevertheless have enough to see off Athletic's challenge here and will be expected to seal their first - and likely only - piece of silverware of the season. Read on for how to watch an Athletic Club vs Barcelona live stream and watch the Copa del Rey Final online today.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch this clash between these two Spanish footballing rivals online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are. It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Athletic Club vs Barcelona from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the litter. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

(Image credit: Creative Commons)

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona for FREE in Spain

The great news for Spanish football fans is that this showpiece final is being shown on free-to-air national broadcaster Telecinco. That means you'll be able to stream the match via Mediaset's online service Mitele, which has its own dedicated Android and iOS apps. Coverage begins on Telecinco at 9.15pm CET. If you're away from Spain, but want to watch your usual Telecinco live stream, then you can follow the VPN route as described above to watch as if you were at home.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona live stream: watch the Copa del Rey in the UK

Premier Sports has the UK broadcasting rights for Saturday evening's afternoon's huge Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona cup final. The channel is available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for all of the network's channel's including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. You can check out all the various options and subscribe to Premier Sports and La Liga TV here. Coverage of the Copa Del Rey final begins pretty much at kick-off on Premier Sports 1 at 8.30pm. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual Spanish football live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream in the US

ESPN has the rights to the Copa del Rey final in the US, with this huge match set to be shown live on its ESPN Plus streaming service. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona kicks off at 3.30pm ET / 12.30pm PT Stateside. And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona in Canada?

Somewhat surprisingly, no network is confirmed to show this year’s Copa del Rey Final in Canada. If you currently find yourself in Canada but are from a country where the match is available to watch live, you can follow the best VPN route as described above to access your usual streaming service and watch the match as if they were at home.

Can I watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona in Australia?

Its a similar story. Down Under, unfortunately, with no Aussie broadcaster showing this Spanish showpiece final. There is alternative, thankfully, in the form of using a VPN service as described above. Simply set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

