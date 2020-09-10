Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is free when you buy an eligible AMD Ryzen 3000 CPU

AMD is offering buyers of select Ryzen CPUs a free copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as part of its new “Equipped to Win” bundle.

To bag yourself a free copy of the game ahead of its release on November 10, you simply need to buy an eligible Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9 processor from any retailer that's supporting the promotion. Qualifying processors include the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, 3900XT, 3900X, along with the Ryzen 7 3800XT, 3800X and 3700X.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla bundle also applies to all Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9-equipped desktops, as well as laptops that pack one of AMD’s fourth-generation Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9 APUs – either the Ryzen 9 4900H or 4900HS, or Ryzen 7 4800H or 4800HS.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if any Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 3 SKUs are eligible for this bundle.

However, that’s likely due to the game’s requirements. Although Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run on machines with an Intel Core i5 4950 or AMD FX 8530 CPU, Ubisoft recommends that it’s played on a machine with a faster Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 7 processor. You’ll also want at least 12GB RAM and an AMD Radeon R9 390 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card.

AMD's "Equipped to Win" offer runs through October 3, expiring at 11:59 pm ET, or earlier if AMD runs out of its supply of codes. Codes must be redeemed by November 7.

While it’s a tempting offer for those looking to pick up a Ryzen 3000 CPU, many will no doubt be awaiting the arrival AMD’s next-generation Ryzen 4000 processors.

The CPUs, which are set to go official before the year is out, will reportedly be headed up by a 10-core processor that will go head-to-head against the Intel Core i9-10900K.