Ark 2 will let you ride ridiculously large dinosaurs next year

Prehistoric survival game Ark 2 has been teased in a new trailer.

The video, which was shown during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, confirms the sequel to 2017’s Ark: Survival Evolved is coming later this year. Although only a cinematic trailer, (opens in new tab) it demonstrates the core premise of the upcoming multiplayer title: survive in a hostile alien world populated by vicious dinos ready to tear you to bits. You’ll also be taming the beasties and riding around like you’re at a Jurassic rodeo.

Although no gameplay was shown, the teaser offers some background lore to the new video game. Players will take the role of descendants of interstellar human colonists, attempting to settle a hostile exoplanet after Earth was destroyed in a brutal planetary war.

“Survive the past. Tame the future,” the video’s description reads. “Suddenly awakened on a primal world filled with dinosaurs and humans struggling for dominance, you must team up with legendary heroes to confront powerful dark forces.”

Watch the gameplay below for a taste of gigantic reptiles you’ll be trying to tame.

As in the first game, a single biological principle looks to guide Ark 2: the big dino eats the little dino. While the first extinct reptile shown in the video looks more like a measly dodo, each new creature that’s introduced is incrementally larger, until the final dinosaur shown is just bewilderingly gigantic. Is it a T-Rex? Is it a Gigantosaurus? Who knows, but it’s ludicrously large.

Ark 2 currently has no set release date outside of 2023. That could be in the second half of the year, so don't expect a firmer date to be announced in the next few months. And if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you’re in luck. The game will be hitting the subscription service on day one.

If you just can’t wait to try your hand at a spot of prehistoric survival, you could always check out the first Ark game, Survival Evolved. Its Nintendo Switch port received a massive overhaul earlier this year, finally fixing its egregious technical bugs.