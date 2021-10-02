Argentina vs Australia live stream 2021: how to watch Rugby Championship from anywhere

Dave Rennie's revitalised side will look to end their 2021 Rugby Championship campaign with another win in Robina this evening.

Read on as our guide explains how to watch an Argentina vs Australia live stream for the Rugby Championship game from anywhere in the world - including for free in Australia.

The Aussies followed up beating world champions South Africa two weeks in a row but extending their winning streak with a win over Argentina last weekend and marking the first time that the Wallabies have strung together a trio of consecutive victories in four years.

The 27-8 win over the Pumas in front of a near-packed out Townsville crowd, came despite the hosts being far from their best, with tries from Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi and Andrew Kellaway ensuring the Aussies moved above South Africa in the Rugby Championship table.

Julian Montoya scored Argentina's only try of the game, with the defeat leaving them without a win in five Rugby Championship matches, having lost twice to both South Africa and New Zealand before last weekend's match.

With the Puma Trophy now sure to stay in Aussie hands after last week's win, Rennie may be tempted to rotate his side for this match, with one eye on the Wallabies' upcoming spring tour against Japan.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Argentina vs Australia live stream of the Rugby Championship game wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch Argentina vs Australia for FREE in Australia.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia FREE in Australia

Aussie rugby fans can watch the Pumas vs Wallabies game without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and, more specifically, 9Gem. Coverage starts at 4.30pm AEST, ahead of a 5.05pm kick-off. You can also fire up an Argentina vs Australia live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use, too, and compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs. 9Gem is showing all of the Wallabies' Rugby Championship games, which means they're all completely FREE to watch. However, die-hard rugby fans might want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every single Rugby Championship match, including this one. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Pumas vs Wallabies live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions below.

How to live stream Argentina vs Australia from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to the 9Now site or app

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch Argentina vs Australia: live stream Rugby Championship in South Africa

Rugby fans looking to watch the Argentina vs Australia game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport, which is the place to watch every Rugby Championship game. Kick-off is set for 9.05am SAST on Saturday morning. And if you're away from your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

Watch Argentina vs Australia live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the Argentina vs Australia game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 8.05pm NZDT on Saturday night. Coverage starts at 7.30pm. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The service is showing every Rugby Championship match. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia: live stream Rugby Championship in the UK

In the UK, live coverage of the Argentina vs Australia game comes courtesy of Sky Sports, which is showing all of the Rugby Championship action. The game kicks off at 8.05am BST on Saturday morning, with coverage getting underway on Sky Sports Main Event at 7.30am. Sky subscribers can watch on-the-go or stream on a range of devices with the provider's Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For rugby fans without Sky, the best alternative is the more flexible streaming option, Now TV, where you can buy a Sky Sports membership. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia: live stream Rugby Championship in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Argentina vs Australia game in the US. You'll need to be up seriously late though, with the Pumas vs Wallabies set to kick-off at 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the Rugby Championship action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia: live stream Rugby Championship in Canada