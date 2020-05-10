Apple's new over-ear headphones tipped to be called AirPods Studio

The new AirPods rumors are coming thick and fast right now: after the hints around production delays we heard yesterday, today we've got a tip that Apple's upcoming pair of wireless over-ear headphones are going to be called the AirPods Studio.

As the tip comes from the usually reliable Jon Prosser, it carries a fair bit of weight – though as always, nothing is official until Apple says it is. Product plans can quickly change, especially with coronavirus sweeping the world.

Prosser says the new AirPods Studio are going to cost $350, putting them right at the same price point as the current Beats Studio 3. With the small AirPods earbuds an unqualified hit, it's no surprise to see Apple adding more products with the branding.

And what of the AirPods X? That was the name previously attached to Apple over-ear headphones rumors, but it seems that the AirPods X will actually be a sportier version of the normal AirPods, perhaps along the lines of the Powerbeats Pro.

All the AirPods

We've already heard plenty about these over-ear headphones, though the details haven't always matched up. One of the leading Apple analysts in the industry, Ming-Chi Kuo, has said that Apple is launching a product in this category sometime this year.

Previous rumors had put the price at $399, so it seems these headphones might come in at a more affordable level than we were experiencing. As yet it's not clear how Apple might price these AirPods Studio internationally.

We've even seen icons potentially representing the AirPods Studio in the early code of iOS 14. With iOS 14 due to be announced officially by Apple in June, that's a good bet for when these over-ear headphones might break cover.

This is all separate to an update to the standard AirPods, which we're expecting any day now. It would appear that 2020 is going to be a big year in Apple's audio department, so you might want to start saving up now.

Via 9to5Mac