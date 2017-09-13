AppleCare+ for your iPhone X is going to be (more) expensive

Considering the newly unveiled iPhone X commands a hefty price tag of $999/£999/AU$1,579, it's not a bad idea to opt for an extended warranty to protect your premium phone.

However, be prepared to pay extra for the privilege, as Apple is charging $199/£199/AU$299 to cover the iPhone X under AppleCare+, asking a higher price than normal for the service, which provides two years of accident coverage and technical support.

To compare, AppleCare+ for other iPhones (including the also-just-announced iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus) costs $129/£129/AU$189, and seems to offer comparable, if not exact, coverage for customers.

Paying for peace of mind

Considering the bezel-less OLED display on the iPhone X (which also doubles as the home button and contains a bevy of sensors inside the top notch), we imagine the handset is more complex/expensive to repair compared to other iPhone models, possibly explaining the price hike.

That said, the inflation is sure to make some buyers inhale sharply through gritted teeth. Even two years' peace of mind is difficult to work into the budget once the final tally for a covered iPhone X goes well into quadruple-digits.

The iPhone X release date is November 3, and pre-orders begin on October 27.

Via The Verge