Canon adds to its Pixma printer range

You hear nothing about new printers then Canon go and release 10 all at once. This raft of new photo products adds to Canon's hugely popular Pixma range.

First up are the seven all-in-one devices. These include three entry level models – titled the Pixma MP190, MP240 and MP260 – which all print at 4800 x 1200dpi.

Borderless 10 x 15cm printing is available on the MP240 and MP260, which takes just 45 seconds, while the MP240 also offers PC-less printing, via PictBridge.

The mid-range models are the Pixma MP540 and Pixma MP620. These printers manage to print at an impressive 9600 x 2400dpi resolution, double that of the entry level models.

These models have five separate ink cartridges, so replacement is done by the colour. The MP620 also has Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity.

The two high-end models are labeled Pixma MP630 and the MP980, and include extra features such as speedy print times – photolab quality in 20 seconds – and the ability to print on both sides of paper.

Single-use printers

To round off its printer-filled day, Canon has also announced the launch of three single-function photo printers. Called the Pixma iP1900, iP3600 and the iP4600, the printers apparently give "photolab quality images at affordable prices."

Both the iP3600 and the iP4600 boast 9600 x 2400dpi printing capabilities, two-way paper feeding and PC-less printing via PictBridge. If that's not enough, all three printers offer final tweaks to images, such as red eye removal.

The flagship PIXMA MP980 also boasts an 8.8cm colour TFT display and W-iFi and Ethernet capability.

Prices for the printers start from £49.99 (MP190), and go up to £279.00 (MP980). The new range will be available in the shops from October.

Price and availability of the single-function photo printers are yet to be announced.

It's scanner time

Alongside its 10 printers, Canon has also announced three new scanners, the CanoScan LiDE 100, LiDE 200 and the CanoScan 5600F. These scanners are said to offer faster scanning speeds and higher resolutions than anything Canon has produced before.

The CanoScan LiDE 100 is an entry-level model with scanning power of 2400 x 4800dpi resolution with 48-bit colour.

The LiDE 200 doubles on the resolution (4800 x 4800dpi) and offers speedier scanning, with a colour photo taking just 14 seconds.

The CanoScan 5600F is for premium users. Its features include film scanning and white LED technology.

The scanners are available from September and pricing starts from £59.