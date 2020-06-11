Apple WWDC 2020 starts June 22 – here's the full schedule

It’s official: Apple WWDC 2020 is starting June 22 in online-only format, and we now have a schedule for all the talks taking place at this year’s online version of the tech giant’s annual developer-focused show.

After the WWDC 2020 keynote, which will go live at 10 AM PT / 1PM ET on June 22, a ‘Platforms State of the Union’ will go over ‘the latest advancements across iOS, iPadOS, macOS,’ and other operating systems – presumably giving an early look at what’s coming in the next versions of each.

Even if you aren’t into software, these talks will give insight into the devices headed our way, like the iPhone 12 lineup expected to come later in 2020. The whole schedule appears in an Apple blog post.

Following those opening remarks, the WWDC 2020 schedule continues from June 23 to 26 with over a hundred engineering sessions led by Apple engineers diving into niche topics – which are aimed at engineers, but could provide interesting insight into Apple devices to come.

Developers can also request appointments with Apple engineers for 1-on-1 meetings, though you’ll have to be a member of the Apple Developer Program to sign up.

How to watch WWDC 2020

While tickets to attend WWDC 2020 in person have been pretty expensive in years past, with limited video access for remote attendees, everyone’s watching from afar this year. The typically free-for-everyone keynote will stream live on June 22 on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, YouTube, and through the Apple Developer app and website.

To watch the following ‘Platforms State of the Union,’ you’ll need to log in to the Apple Developer app or website. Ditto for the engineering sessions, which will be posted as videos at 10am PT / 1pm ET the day they’re scheduled (June 23 to 26).

Apple’s also planning to unveil its redesigned Apple Developer Forums on June 18 for anyone who wants to follow along or ask company engineers questions or start up some technical discussions.

More info is coming ahead of the keynote via the Apple Developer app and website; developers who sign up for the Apple Developer program also get instructions over email.