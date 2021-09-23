Apple just gave us a huge reason to buy a new pair of AirPods or Beats headphones

If you've ever wanted to grab yourself a pair of AirPods or Beats headphones, now might just be the best time to do so, as Apple is now offering a free six-month subscription to Apple Music upon new purchases of eligible AirPods and Beats products.

Reported by 9to5Mac, buyers of new AirPods or Beats headphones will have 90 days to redeem the Apple Music offer. However, don't fret if you bought a pair prior to the announcement of the offer, as all you'll need to do is upgrade to iOS 15 on compatible Apple devices.

Do keep in mind that you can't be an existing Apple Music subscriber. The free six-month trial is only available to consumers who have never subscribed to Apple Music in the past.

If you're unsure whether or not you're eligible for the Apple Music promotion, Apple will be sending out notifications to users who meet the criteria for the offer. Additionally, checking the Apple Music app once you've updated to iOS 15 should prompt you to redeem the offer.

The following AirPods and Beats products are currently eligible for the six-month Apple Music trial:

(Image credit: Apple)

Analysis: too good to pass up?

If you've yet to try Apple Music as a service, there's really no better time than now. While the app itself isn't perfect, with some navigation issues (not to mention podcasts being found in an entirely separate app), it's still a worthwhile alternative to the likes of Spotify and YouTube Music. Not least because of Apple's Spatial and Lossless Audio, which is offered at no extra cost for a superbly high-quality listening experience.

Apple has done a similar promotion in the past for the Apple Music service. However, this was specifically for Beats products, and didn't include the revised deal's lineup of AirPods. Spotify has also granted extended trials for its Premium subscription service, specifically on the Xbox Game Pass platform's Perks feature.

This current Apple Music deal is also a decent call-to-action for anyone looking to pick up a new pair of cans or buds. As you might expect, AirPods and Beats products are no slouches when it comes to audio performance. We're particularly big fans of the AirPods Pro - the best AirPods you can buy - and the Beats Studio Buds.