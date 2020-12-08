Apple Fitness Plus is coming next week so you can work out at home with your iPhone

A new workout service called Apple Fitness Plus service was announced alongside the Apple Watch 6 earlier this year, and Apple has now confirmed it'll be landing on iPhones and other gadgets on Monday, December 14.

The new workout service brings in 10 popular workouts to one service, including HIIT, yoga, running, cycling, rowing and more. It'll offer you a variety of workouts that integrate directly with your Apple Watch.

It costs $9.99 / £9.99 / AU$14.99 per month, or $79.99 / £79.99 / AU$119.99 if you want to take it out for the year.

The service is set to be available on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Apple TV, but you'll need the latest software to be able to access it. If you upgrade to iOS 14.3 on your iPhone, it'll be there automatically.

Those on iPad will need to be running iPadOS 14.3 but you'll also want to manually download it from the App Store. If you're planning to use Apple TV, you'll find Fitness Plus will appear as part of the tvOS 14.3 upgrade.

The release date is just for those in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK and the US for now. Other countries are expected to follow, but Apple has yet to reveal any specifics.