Apple could unveil a new iOS game service at tomorrow's streaming event

While it's expected that Apple will officially lift the veil on its streaming video and news subscription services tomorrow, it's now believed that the Cupertino company may also reveal a new subscription-based game service, as reported by Bloomberg.

However, the report also states that the iPhone-maker could hold off on its game subscription service announcement until its next Worldwide Developers Conference on June 3.

As you might expect, the service will reportedly focus on paid titles, excluding freemium games with in-app purchases.

Apple's digital focus

According to Bloomberg's sources, Apple will collect payment through a monthly fee, then "divide up the revenue between developers based on how much time users spend playing their games."

Cheddar first reported on Apple's "Netflix for gaming" service back in January, stating that it would likely be bundled with purchases of iPhones and iPads.

Of course, we won't know any of this for sure until it's officially announced – here's how you can watch the March 25 launch event live.