Apple could be about to delve into 'alternative currencies'

Apple is apparently planning to increase its Apple Wallet team by enlisting the services of someone with experience in cryptocurrency. The new recruit will also need to have knowledge of other alternative payment solutions, according to a newly posted job opening spotted this week.

The job title is for a ‘Business Development Manager – Alternative Payments’ and, according to the stated requirements, the successful applicant will join the ranks of the Apple Wallets, Payments and Commerce team, or WPC as its referred to internally at Apple HQ.

Anyone applying for the role will need to have thorough knowledge of cryptocurrency, which is listed as one of the key qualifications. Boosting the applicants chances will also be a half-decade’s worth of experience in the field of alternative payment providers. This should also include the digital wallet sector, BNPL, Fast Payments and other financial products and services.

On top of that, jobhunters will be required to have at least 10 years of professional experience, with six or more years spent working within ‘business or market development at multiple companies in financial services segments.’

The overall shape of the vacancy indicates that Apple looks intent on bulking out its workforce with people who have more knowledge of the cryptocurrency marketplace, as the job description elaborates: 'The Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team is seeking an experienced Business Development Manager to lead Alternative Payments Partnerships. We are looking for a proven professional in global alternative and emerging payment solutions.

We need your help forming partnership framework and commercial models, defining implementation paradigms, identifying key players and managing relationships with strategic alternative payment partners. This position will be responsible for the end to end business development, including screening partners, negotiating and closing commercial agreements and launching new programs.'

The computing giant has expressed a growing interest in cryptocurrency and the wider field of alternative payments out there. Indeed, Apple Pay vice president Jennifer Bailey has previously hinted at the company’s possible desire to get more involved with crypto, noting that it has ‘interesting long-term potential’.

