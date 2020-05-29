Anti-5G quantum machine turns out to be 128MB USB drive

Conspiracy theories surrounding the negative effects of 5G have become increasingly popular online and a company called BioShield Distribution has launched a new device which it claims can protect users from them using “quantum holographic catalyzer technology”.

The 5GBioShild recently went on sale in the UK for £283 ($348) and while the device is shaped like an ordinary USB key, its creators claim in can protect a users' entire home from 5G. On its website, BioShield Distribution provides further details on the technology inside its product, saying:

“The 5GBioShield USB Key with the nano-layer is a quantum holographic catalyzer technology for the balance and harmonisation of the harmful effects of imbalanced electric radiation. The nano-layer operating diameter is either 8 or 40 meters. The 5GBioShield USB Key is resulting from research of several decades in multiple countries. The active key operating diameter shields and harmonizes a complete family home.”

Despite the fact that extensive research has been done on the negative effects of 5G and even the World Health Organization (WHO) says the technology is safe, anti-5G campaigners believe that next-generation-networks can cause a range of health problems and some have even linked 5G to the spread of the coronavirus.

5GBioShield

To see if Bioshield Distribution's claims were true or the company is just masquerading an ordinary USB key as a device capable of protecting users from the effects of 5G, Ken Munro and his colleague Phil Eveleigh from Pen Test Partners ordered a 5GBioShield and dismantled the USB key.

In a blog post, Pen Test Partners detailed its tear down of the key as well as what it found inside, saying:

“As everyone is fully aware it is a USB key, we needed to tear the device down to see what else is within the casing. First, we managed to pull the device off the crystal, which showed nothing other than an LED at the end of the stick, the same as the other ‘crystal’ USB keys we found made in Shenzen. There were no additional components or any connections. The circular area on the main casing looked like it might be where the “quantum holographic catalyzer technology” transmitter might be. Carefully taking that off, not to damage the key components and, with crushing disappointment, it looked exactly like a regular sticker.”

Despite its high asking price, the 5GBioShield is actually a standard USB key with just 128MB of storage. However, this still hasn't stopped consumers from buying the product though as both the one pack and three pack of 5GBioShield USB Keys are currently on backorder on BioShield Distribution's website at the time of writing.

Via The Verge