Android P Beta arrives on the OnePlus 6, here's how to get it

OnePlus has just launched its first open beta release of Android Pie for the OnePlus 6. Users having the phone will be among the first to experience Google’s latest OS.

For the first time ever other companies have partnered with Google to support the Android Beta Program. Google had announced the Android Pie update for a handful of handsets from select OEMs.

While Android Pie Beta is still rare, OnePlus was quick enough to rollout the update ahead of the competition. The update can be installed on the OnePlus 6 right away, you just need to follow these simple steps:

Download the OnePlus’ open beta to your device from here .

. Go to the file and move it to the root directory

Go to Settings -> system updates -> top right corner icon -> local upgrade -> click on the installation package -> immediately upgrade -> system upgrade to 100%.

Then reboot the phone, and you’re good to go.

Also, if you are using the Developer Preview version of the Android P, make sure you follow the upgrade procedure given on the official OnePlus blog.