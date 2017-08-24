Android Oreo is coming to HTC U11 later this year

Hungry for Android Oreo? If you own the HTC U11 smartphone and are in the US, you'll get to enjoy Google's new mobile operating system by year's end.

HTC USA took to Twitter to reveal the HTC U11 will be the first of its phones treated to Oreo beginning in Q4, or sometime between October and December. The HTC U Ultra and HTC 10 are also in for Android 8.0 at a later date.

In addition, HTC promises more Oreo details and new products due for the OS are on the way.

We're excited to bring Android 8.0 to the HTC U11, U Ultra, & 10, beginning with U11 in Q4. Stay tuned for more Oreo details & new products! pic.twitter.com/B2Os1tOONPAugust 24, 2017

Neither HTC's UK nor Australia Twitter accounts have shared info on Android Oreo availability, but we'll update this story if details for those regions arise.

Aside from HTC's three phones, the only other devices confirmed for Oreo are the Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X and Pixel C. With the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL likely launching soon, two more at least will join the list.

If you don't want to wait for the update to arrive, you can install Android Oreo on your device now. We've got a handy guide to help you do it.

Android Oreo is Google's latest mobile operating system, bringing a number of new features and improvements. These include picture-in-picture mode, faster boot times, restricted background activities and adaptive icons.