Android Oreo is coming to a ton of Moto phones soon

Motorola has announced that just about every phone in its current fleet will soon be updated to Android Oreo, the latest operating system from Google.

This comes shortly after the cookie-influenced update landed on the Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL and depending on your carrier, the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P.

Moto’s early support for the latest Android is par for the course, as it was one of the first to not just back, but deliver on its promise to update its large batch of phones to Android Nougat.

Here’s the full list of Moto-branded phones that can expect Oreo:

As for when the update will arrive, Moto is saying autumn, which begins imminently. If you were thinking of jumping ship for the Google Pixel 2 just to experience Oreo, you’ll only need to hang tight for a few more months at most.