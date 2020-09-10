Android 11 update confirmed for some Xiaomi phones, but not its cheap devices

Just over a day after Android 11 was released for Google Pixel smartphones, Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has announced the software update for two of its smartphones - the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

These are the brand's two most premium phones of the year (not including the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, which isn't available outside China), and Android 11 is rolling out for the devices immediately. So if you have one of these phones, you should check if you can download it right now.

It's worth pointing out that Android updates sometimes take a few days to roll out to eligible phones, so you might not be able to download Android 11 on your Xiaomi Mi 10 just yet.

There's no word on Android 11 for Xiaomi's mid-range and affordable phones, which make up the bulk of the company's output. The company has many phone ranges - the Mi series covers its top end devices but it also has the Black Shark brand for gaming phones, the Pocophone name for mid-range handsets, and the Redmi range for affordable phones.

So far only these two newest Xiaomi Mi phones are confirmed to get Android 11, but we'd imagine the operating system update will come to more phones from the company over time.

Xiaomi is the first company (other than Google) to announce its phones run Google's new software, but we'd expect many other companies will announce compatibility very soon.

How to download Android 11 to your Xiaomi Mi 10 device

Android 11 on the Xiaomi Mi 10 is easy to download, at least if you have MIUI 12, which is the newest version of Xiaomi's 'forked' version of Android 10.

Head to the Settings app, then to About Phone, then MIUI Version in the top left, then Check For Updates. If Android 11 is ready for your phone it will show up here, if not you'll have to wait a bit.

If you don't have one of these two Xiaomi phones, head over to our general guide on how to download Android 11 to learn how to download the software for 'stock' Android devices.