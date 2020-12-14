Android 11 has started rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range

If you have a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra then you should soon be in for a major software upgrade, as Android 11 has now begun landing on these handsets.

Various posts on Reddit and Twitter claim as much, complete with screenshot evidence, but so far only users who got their phone from AT&T in the US seem to be getting the update. So if your Galaxy Note 20 is on another network or from another country then you’ll probably be waiting a little bit longer.

The fact that the Android 11 update has started rolling out at all though suggests it’s likely that all Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra units will get it before long.

Ahead of schedule

That said, an official Samsung Android 11 update roadmap that we’ve seen states that the Galaxy Note 20 range won’t be getting Android 11 until January, so it’s possible that AT&T is just rolling it out early, while other networks will have to wait.

But this roadmap was specifically for Egypt, so it might not apply to the rest of the world, or Samsung might be ahead of schedule.

The upshot is you should definitely have Android 11 on your Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra by the end of January, but there’s a chance you’ll get it in the next few days, so keep an eye out for it.

The update brings Samsung’s One UI 3.0 to your phone, so expect some interface changes, while Android 11 itself is packed full of new features and improvements, such as built-in screen recording, a separate conversations tab on the notifications screen, improved smart home controls, and more.

Via SamMobile