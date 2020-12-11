Among Us, Skyrim and more Yakuza games are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Skyrim, Among Us, and The Yakuza Remastered Collection are all coming to Xbox Game Pass.
Revealed at last night's The Game Awards, Microsoft confirmed The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - Special Edition will debut on the subscription service on December 15, while the fantastic Yakuza Remastered Collection - which features Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 – joins the roster on January 28, 2021.
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is also on the way, but that won't arrive until March 25, 2021. Skyrim is headed for console and Android, while the Yakuza games will release on Android, console and PC.
Finally, cult smash Among Us was also confirmed for PC players, but for now, there's no solid release date, just a promise that it's coming "soon".
You've probably heard all about the hilarious antics of Among Us by now. As we reported a couple of months back, it released way back in June 2018 but has seen a huge surge in popularity recently.
The game is available on PC as well as smartphones and tablets, although while it's free on mobile - chiefly because you view ads between games - on PC, it's a premium product you have to purchase.
The Game Awards: Game of the Year winner
The Game Awards - which is less like the Oscars for video games and more like a marathon of world premier trailers – took time last night to honor the biggest game experiences of the year.
Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II took home the grand prize of Game of the Year, beating off competition from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Hades, Ghost of Tsushima, Doom Eternal, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
For the full details, head to our recap of last night's The Game Awards show, including all the winners and announcements from the show.
