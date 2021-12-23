AMD set to share info about ‘phenomenal’ next-gen Zen 4 CPUs at CES 2022

Audio player loading…

AMD is set to share more details on its future Zen 4 processors, which are expected to arrive later next year, at CES 2022, alongside all the other stuff Team Red will have at the show.

This comes from AMD’s Chief Technology Officer, Mark Papermaster, who gave an interview to Forbes and explained that the next-gen Zen 4 CPUs will indeed get some kind of an airing at CES.

Papermaster said: “With regards to the upcoming generation – I point to CES in January. We’re excited to be revealing some additional details on our new product launches that will deliver phenomenal experiences and as we’ve said, later in the year as it progresses we’ll share more detail on Zen 4 with some mentioned at CES and more announcements on it over the course of 2022. It will be a very exciting year for AMD.”

Papermaster also mentions “we could not be more thrilled than with the next generation of products” elsewhere in the interview.

Of course, AMD also has refreshed Zen 3 CPUs using 3D V-Cache tech with up to 96MB L3 cache, Papermaster notes elsewhere, and that “as we enter 2022, we’ll be taking a product line [Ryzen 5000] that we’re already proud of and put it on steroids.”

It’s expected that these powered-up Zen 3 processors will be revealed at CES, potentially alongside new laptop chips and maybe fresh Threadripper PRO models – oh, and maybe, just maybe, we’ll get a peek at (much-needed) new budget graphics cards too.

Analysis: Attempting to pull focus away from Alder Lake mobile at CES?

This is exciting news from AMD’s CTO because we weren’t really expecting to hear anything about Zen 4 chips at CES, given that they are still some way off, being likely to land in the second half of 2022 (perhaps in Q3, we can hope, remembering that Lisa Su has previously suggested that this is when AMD could start to overcome its supply problems with chip production).

Further regarding Zen 4 chips, Papermaster mentions optimizing not just for better performance – which is obviously a given – but “ever increasing battery life”, and while again power-efficiency is a given for the goals of a new generation of silicon, it’s interesting to see it highlighted specifically here.

Particularly in the light of Intel Alder Lake processors, the newest products from Team Blue use efficiency cores that will doubtless considerably up the ante for battery longevity with laptops, when 12th-gen mobile CPUs arrive. And they’re expected to be revealed at – you guessed it – CES just around the corner.

