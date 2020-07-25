AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop APUs are now available from retailers

When AMD introduced its Ryzen 4000G and Ryzen Pro 4000-series ‘Renoir’ processors for consumer and business desktop computers earlier this week, the company noted that such APUs would initially only be available to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators (SIs), but not to retailers.

As it turns out, you can now buy AMD Ryzen Pro 4000-series processors from multiple retailers in Europe. In addition, the new APUs are already listed in the U.S.

AMD’s Ryzen 4000G and Ryzen Pro 4000 ‘Renoir’ processors in AM4 packaging feature four, six or eight cores as well as integrated Radeon Vega graphics. General specifications, such as core count, frequencies, and TDP (35W or 65W) of ‘non-Pro’ and Pro APUs are similar, so is their performance. Meanwhile, the Pro models add such features as a built-in TrustZone security processor, Transparent Secure Memory Encryption (TSME), Secure Boot, TPM 2.0, per-Application security for select applications, content protection, and DASH remote manageability.

Renoir AM4 available now

Right now, AMD ships regular Ryzen 4000G to large PC makers, whereas the Ryzen Pro 4000 are also available to smaller system integrators (and, perhaps, to value added resellers, VARs). The company plans to offer its Renoir AM4 processors to the channel market later this year, but does not disclose when exactly. Meanwhile, some SIs, which are supposed to sell the new APUs inside their PCs, already sell them separately.

At least two retailers from Austria — Mylemon.at, Syswork.at and Haym.info — offer tray versions of AMD’s Ryzen Pro 4750G, Ryzen Pro 5 4650G, and Ryzen Pro 3 4350G APUs and can ship them internationally. Arvutitark.ee, a retailer from Estonia, and Centralpoint.nl, a retailer from the Netherlands, also sell the new APUs. All of these stores either have the said chips in stock, or can ship them within two to four business days.

Prices of the new processors vary from retailer to retailer, but in general we are looking at something like this:

AMD Ryzen Pro 7 4750G — €310 w/ VAT

AMD Ryzen Pro 5 4650G — €145 w/ VAT

AMD Ryzen Pro 3 4350G — €190 w/VAT

CompSource and ShopBLT, two retailers from the USA, also list the new APUs, but do not say when they can ship them. Interestingly, some versions of the products even come with AMD’s Wraith Stealth cooler. Prices look as follows:

AMD Ryzen Pro 7 4750G — $325 - $363

AMD Ryzen Pro 5 4650G — $220 - $248

AMD Ryzen Pro 3 4350G — $153 - $174

To use the new Ryzen Pro 7 4000-series APUs, users will need AM4 motherboards that support them and, preferably, their advanced security capabilities.

