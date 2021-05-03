AMD RDNA 3 specs leak points to serious performance gains over Big Navi

Details about AMD's RDNA 3-based Navi 33 GPU may have just leaked online, revealing that the next-gen graphics processor might bring the best of Big Navi to entry-level RDNA 3 graphics cards.

The Navi 33 GPU is reportedly going to feature the same specs as the Navi 21 GPU that powers the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT graphics cards, meaning that the lower end of the RDNA 3 lineup will be at least as powerful as the best graphics cards in AMD's Big Navi lineup to date. As Wccftech notes, this would be in line with the promises AMD has made about the major performance improvements we're going to see across the RDNA 3 lineup.

If true, that would give Navi 33's around 80 compute units, for a total of 5120 stream processors. That's double what Navi 23 – which we expect to see in the AMD Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT – will have.

We don't know what kind of performance improvements RDNA 3's new GPU IP will have over Big Navi's, so it's impossible to know what to expect from it. But, we do know that it will be based on TSMC's 5nm node, so it should definitely be faster than Big Navi, which uses a 7nm node.