Amazon Prime makes it easier to share your favorite family photos

Amazon is getting yet another feature to the Amazon Prime premium subscription, as its Prime Photos service is now making room for your family to share photos without having to buy multiple Prime accounts.

With the Family Vault, Prime subscribers can add up to five members to share the Prime Photos benefits on a single account, including unlimited photo storage and 5GB of storage for videos and other files.

To make searching through the all-in-one-place digital scrapbook, Prime Photos is also adding smart searching technology to filter photos by date, location, and even subject - allowing users to fish for a specific image with search terms like "sunset," or "wedding."

“Prime members love the benefit of unlimited photo storage but often struggle to collect and organize photos across multiple devices and accounts into a single, shareable archive,” said David Nenke, Director of Prime Photos.

The Family Vault will come in also come in handy for those enjoying Amazon's other recent addition: Amazon's new on-demand print service, Amazon Prints, which can can forge prints, calendars, or even hardcover photo albums from a user's Prime Photos collection.

Prime Photos' Family Vault is available now for Amazon Prime subscribers but, like Amazon Prints, the feature is currently only available in the US.