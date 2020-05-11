Amazon launches ‘Covid-19 Supplies Store’ for essential organisations

To cater to the growing demand and provide easy access for businesses to buy COVID related supplies, Amazon Business today introduced the ‘Covid-19 Supplies Store’. Frontline organizations such as healthcare and government can purchase ‘Covid-19 related essentials in bulk from the store to effectively fight the virus.

The Covid-19 Supplies Store’ has been specifically curated to provide instant access to critical medical supplies and safety products. The store has a wide selection of items like N95 Masks, Surgical Masks, Sanitizers, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits, Gloves, Shoe Covers, PPE Suits, Facial Shields, Infrared Thermometers and we continue to add more.

Commenting on the initiative, Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India, said, “The Covid-19 Supplies Store’ is our effort towards providing institutional buyers with a one-stop-shop for all their needs around safety and sanitization products.

The store seeks to serve the bulk buying needs of healthcare professionals and organizations as the nation continues to fight the virus. In these unprecedented times, Amazon remains committed to serving the nation by providing instant access and delivering products safely to customers across the country.”

Amazon Business aims to support organizations and their employees to stay safe by providing them instant access to various safety products. Institutional buyers can get competitive quotes from multiple suppliers, coupled with safe delivery. These business purchases also come with the benefit of bulk pricing and GST invoices to ensure compliance and claim the input tax credit.