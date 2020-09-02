Amazon Labor Day sale for 2020 discounts your favorite tech by up to 40%

Kick off the three-day weekend early with a slew of spectacular Amazon Labor Day sales that see Intel Core i7 processors, Beats headphones, Sony TVs and more for up to half-off their regular price.

While most deal-savvy folks come to during Amazon Prime Day 2020, expected in early October, and Amazon Black Friday on November 27, you probably want to save money on tech right now. Good news, the world's largest e-tailer also has some pretty great deals during the lesser-known US shopping days, too.

You can browse the complete lineup of Amazon Labor Day deals here, filter that list down to electronics deals here or see below for our picks of the very best discounts.

Our favorites of the bunch are the Intel Core i7-9700KF Desktop Processor that's on sale for $319 (38% off), Beats Solo Pro that's on sale for $229 (usually $299) and the Sony A8H OLED that will be $500 less than its regular price later this weekend.

Amazon Labor Day deals

Intel Core i7-9700KF Desktop Processor: $515 $319 at Amazon

With Intel just announcing their latest Ice Lake processors, you can find some pretty sweet deals on its 2019 models. Take, for example, this $200 off deal on an octa-core Intel Core i7-9700K that runs at 3. 60 GHz up to 4. 90 GHz Max Turbo Frequency/ 12 MB Cache. View Deal

Beats Solo Pro On-Ear Headphones: $299 $229 at Amazon

If you're looking for some noise-cancelling headphones with Beats' signature sound and look, check out the Beats Solo Pro. These on-ear headphones were just released in 2019 in five colors and all of them are on sale this weekend for $70 off their regular price.View Deal

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $199 now $69 at Amazon

For gym buffs, Amazon has a killer deal on the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones that are 65% off this weekend. Usually these bass-heavy workout buds would set you back $200, but for a limited time they're on sale for just $70!

Sony XBR-65A8H OLED TV: $2,298 (for now) at Amazon

While the deal currently isn't live yet, Amazon is promising $500 off the Sony XBR-65A8H OLED TV during its Labor Day sales weekend. Once it drops down to $1,800, the 65-inch model will be less than the 55-inch version, so it's worth holding out for the extra screen real estate.View Deal

Samsung HW-T550 2.1ch Soundbar: $279 197 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap way to upgrade your TV audio, check out this sweet soundbar deal from Amazon that shaves $80 off the cost of the Samsung HW-T550. It comes with a sub and supports virtual Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 with OLED Touchscreen and GeForce RTX 2080: $3,299 $2,800 at Amazon

For gamers-on-the-go, the Razor Blade 15 delivers desktop-level performance anywhere you are thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q GPU and Intel Core i7-10875H processor. It's usually well-over $3,000 but this weekend it's on sale for $500 off.View Deal

More Labor Day sales

You'll find plenty more Labor Day sales available below, but you can also check out the latest Best Buy Labor Day sales as well.