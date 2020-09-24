Amazon just launched a Google Stadia and GeForce Now rival called Luna

The games streaming world just got yet another new competitor, this time from Amazon, called Amazon Luna.

This new service takes on established players in the streaming space like Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now, other services that also let you play games straight from cloud servers without the need to download them first.

You can play Amazon Luna via Amazon products like a Fire TV, and other devices like your smartphone, Mac or PC. It's possible, though not confirmed, other Amazon devices like Fire Tab HD tablets, will be eventually compatible too, as Amazon looks to make sure its family of products all work cohesively.

Some games confirmed for Amazon Luna include Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Control, Two Point Hospital, Sonic Mania and Yuka Laylee - those are some of the games Amazon confirmed for the service, but there will surely be more.

We're not sure yet on whether the service will be a Netflix-style all you can eat subscription, or will require individual game purchases. The precedent set by Stadia would suggest it will be a mixture of the two.

New games, like Valhalla and Far Cry 6, will be available on Amazon Luna as soon as they're launched, as it seems Amazon has started a partnership with Ubisoft that will likely extend to more games.

Early access for Luna costs $49.99, and we'll add international pricing when we discover it. There's a separate controller you need to buy too.

Amazon just launched the service at its Hardware Event 2020 which is currently ongoing. We'll update this article with more news immediately.