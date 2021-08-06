Amazon Halo fitness tracker now lets you share heart rate data with other apps

If you've got an Amazon Halo you might find it starts playing better with other devices and apps soon, because Amazon now allows you to share heart rate data from the fitness tracker with other supported peripherals and platforms.

It was spotted on an Amazon Help page, found by Slashleaks, that it's now possible to share the heart rate data measured by the Amazon Halo with "supported fitness devices or apps". We don't actually know what devices and apps are supported just yet.

You can do so by heading into the Settings menu of the Halo app, and turning on 'Share heart rate setting', before following whatever process is needed on the respective app or device. Don't expect this to work immediately - the other devices or apps will need to implement the feature on their end first.

So what does this change actually mean? Well, it'll let you use a wider ecosystem of health-related apps. Maybe you'll be able to share your heart rate with Strava, which is a popular fitness app, have your heart-rate pulled through on a specific exercise guidance platform so you can see how you're performing, or get your heart beat figure displayed over video you record so you can monitor a workout.

Likewise, device compatibility might let you share this health data with smart trainers, your mobile phone, action cameras and other tools you may be using while exercising.

While the current news is that heart rate data can be shared, in the future possibly other metrics the Halo tracks could join that list.

Amazon Halo is a useful mid-range fitness tracker, and this upgrade means it'll function better as part of a wider ecosystem of smart fitness tech that you might use.