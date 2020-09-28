Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2020) price, release date, and specs

The second-gen Amazon Echo Dot with Clock has been announced, and it’s very different to its predecessor, which took the company’s mini smart speaker and added an LED timepiece so it could double up as a bedside alarm clock.

Now with the all-new spherical build we’ve seen with the new Echo and Echo Dot, the 2020 Echo Dot with Clock also boasts an upgraded audio performance, new Alexa features, and a tap-to-snooze alarm clock function.

It was announced at alongside a host of new Echo speakers, upgraded Fire TV Sticks, and Amazon Luna (AKA, the company’s first games streaming service) at Amazon’s 2020 event.

While the latest Echo Dot with Clock won’t be released until October 22, it’s available to preorder now. So, if you’re thinking about purchasing the latest smart speaker alarm clock from Amazon, we’ve put together this handy guide to the new Echo Dot with Clock, including its price, design, audio specs, and more.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The second-generation Amazon Echo Dot with Clock smart speaker.

The second-generation Amazon Echo Dot with Clock smart speaker. When will it be released? Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Thursday, October 22, 2020. How much does it cost? $59.99 / £59.99 / AU$99.

The new Amazon Echo Dot with Clock will be available to buy from October 22, though it’s already available to preorder from Amazon .

That release date falls just after Amazon Prime Day, which is taking place over October 13-14. There’s no word yet on whether that pre-order price will be reduced as part of the company’s sales event, but it’s highly likely that we’ll see some fantastic deals on older Echo speakers.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2020) price

The latest Echo Dot with Clock costs $59.99 / £59.99 / AU$99, which is slightly pricier than the regular Echo Dot – though only by $10 / £10 / AU$20.

That price hasn’t changed since the first Echo Dot with Clock, which launched in 2019. Deals for the previous Echo Dot with Clock came fairly quickly after its launch, so you can expect the price of the newer version to be discounted in the coming months, particularly over Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November.

What about Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day is coming up soon on October 13-14 and Amazon Echo speakers are sure to be heavily discounted – and while the latest Echo speakers probably wont be discounted, unless Amazon slashes the preorder price, older Echos are well worth keeping an eye on. Not ready to commit? Black Friday 2020 follows soon after on November 27, giving you another chance to save big on your next tech purchase.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2020) design

The new Amazon Echo Dot with Clock is largely the same as the new Echo Dot, with the addition of an LED timepiece that allows it to double up as a bedside alarm clock.

Now with a new, spherical design, the new Echo Dot with Clock has a wraparound fabric grille and plastic base, and comes in Glacier White and Twilight Blue.

Around the base of the compact smart speaker is a blue Alexa light ring, which lights up when you interact with the voice assistant, and – as with the 2020 Echo Dot – sports a power port and 3.5mm audio port around the back.

Controls can be found on the top of the speaker, including an Action button, volume up / down buttons, and a mic on / off button, which can be pressed to turn the microphone off if you’re worried about Alexa eavesdropping.

At 3.5 inches tall, the new Echo Dot with Clock is a little bigger than its predecessor, though it has the same small footprint, so it won’t take up too much space on your bedside table – which brings us to the only feature that distinguishes this speaker from the regular Echo Dot, the display.

The segmented LED display shows you the time, which means the Echo Dot with Clock can double up as an alarm clock in the bedroom, or a handy timer in the kitchen. That LED display automatically adjusts to the brightness of your room, so it won’t blind you in the darkness, and you should be able to see it easily in full sunlight. Best of all? You can tap the top of the smart speaker to snooze your alarm, so you don’t have to fumble around in the dark.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2020) features

Most of what you can do with the Echo Dot with Clock comes courtesy of the smart speaker’s onboard voice assistant, Alexa.

You can ask Alexa to carry out a multitude of tasks, which includes playing music, radio shows, or podcasts from supported streaming services, calling other Echo speakers and mobile phones, reading you the news, creating calendar events, and much more.

There are also third-party Alexa Skills, which are growing in number every day, and allow you to do things like order pizza from your favorite restaurants hands-free, play Alexa-powered board games, and even hear Alexa read out recipes as you cook.

You can also control your compatible smart home devices with Alexa, by asking your Echo Dot with Clock to do things like turn off your smart lights, lock your door, or start recording on your security camera.

If you’re thinking of buying an Echo Dot with Clock for your child, there are a few new Alexa features that are designed to give you peace of mind; Alexa Voice Profiles for Kids for example, allows Alexa to automatically change its responses to be kid-friendly when it recognizes a child's voice is speaking to it.

There’s also a new Alexa feature that's designed to help with home learning: Reading Sidekick, helps with your kids reading, and offers encouragement when they're struggling.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (2020) audio quality

The previous Amazon Echo Dot with Clock wasn’t the best-sounding smart speaker on the planet, and we’re not expecting the new version to make leaps and bounds in this area, especially as it seems to be packing the same 1.6-inch front-firing speaker as its predecessor.

Saying that, the new ball-like design of the Echo Dot with Clock could give the smart speaker a wider soundstage and better stereo separation. In any case, Eric Saarnio, Vice President for Amazon Devices EU told TechRadar that the new Echo Dot speakers will deliver “crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound you can enjoy in any room of your home" – of course, we’ll need to test it out for ourselves before we can say for sure.

Even if the audio quality has been improved since the previous Echo Dot with Clock, the new speaker’s small size means you probably won’t want to rely on it as your sole music playback device.

Either way, the new Echo Dot with Clock does come with multi-room audio support, which means you can hook it up to other compatible Echo devices to bring music into every room in your home, while Bluetooth connectivity allows for simple wireless music playback.