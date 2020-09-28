Amazon Echo Dot (2020) price, release date, and features

The Amazon Echo Dot has been given a dramatic new makeover, with a spherical build, an upgraded audio performance, and new Alexa Skills.

It was announced alongside the new Echo and Echo Dot with Clock at Amazon’s 2020 event – the latter adding an LED timepiece to the company's smallest and most popular smart speaker.

Now in its fourth-generation, the last time the Echo Dot saw an upgrade was back in 2018 – and its latest iteration sees in the smart speaker’s most substantial design changes yet.

While the new Echo Dot is only available to preorder right now, it’s not long until it will be available to buy, launching on October 22. That’s why we’ve put together this handy guide to everything you need to know about the fourth-gen Amazon Echo Dot, including price, design, audio specs, and more.

What is it? The fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker.

The fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. When will it be released? Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Thursday, October 22, 2020. How much does it cost? $49.99 / £49.99 / AU$79.



The new Amazon Echo Dot will be released on October 22, though it’s already available to preorder from Amazon .

That release date falls just after Amazon Prime Day, which is taking place over October 13 - 14. That means the massive sales event could bring some fantastic deals on older Echo speakers – and while it’s not super likely, that preorder price could be reduced slightly, too.

Amazon Echo Dot (2020) price

The latest Echo Dot will set you back $49.99 / £49.99 / AU$79, while the new Dot with Clock is slightly pricier at $59.99 / £59.99 / AU$99.

That’s the same price we saw for the previous generation of this mini smart speaker, which launched in 2018 – and that price was quickly discounted over Black Friday and Cyber Monday that year, so it may be worth waiting until November then to buy it.

Amazon Prime Day is coming up soon on October 13-14 and Amazon Echo speakers are sure to be heavily discounted. Though the latest Echo speakers probably wont be discounted, unless Amazon slashes the preorder price, older Echos are well worth keeping an eye on. Not ready to commit? Black Friday 2020 follows soon after on November 27, giving you another chance to save big on your next tech purchase.

Amazon Echo Dot (2020) design

The Amazon Echo Dot has traditionally been the company’s smallest smart speaker, and that’s still the case – though it now shares the spherical design of the All-New Echo, which is a huge departure from the Echo line’s previous aesthetic.

Coming in Charcoal (dark gray), Glacier White (white), and Twilight Blue (grayish-blue), the new Echo Dot looks like a smaller version of the new Echo, with a wraparound fabric grille and plastic base.

The bottom of the speaker houses the iconic blue Alexa light ring, and on the back, you’ll find a power port and a 3.5mm audio port, allowing you to hook the Dot up to more powerful speakers or an audio source if you wish.

On the top of the Echo Dot, you have an Action button, volume up / down buttons, and a mic on / off button, which can be pressed to turn the microphone off if you’re worried about Alexa eavesdropping.

Standing 3.5 inches tall, the new Echo Dot is a little bigger than its predecessor, though it has the same small footprint, so it won’t take up too much space on your desk or kitchen counter.

Buying an Echo Dot for your child? Amazon has also launched a new Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition in the US. Costing $59.99 (and likely costing £59.99 / AU$99 in the UK and Australia if it becomes available in other markets), this super-cute smart speaker continues the ball-like design – but makes it kid-friendly with panda and tiger-style grilles.

(Image credit: Amazon )

Amazon Echo Dot (2020) features

Like all Amazon Echo speakers, the Echo Dot comes with Alexa onboard, giving you hands-free access to the super smart voice assistant.

You can ask Alexa to set timers, create calendar events, play music, tell you the weather, call other Echo speakers and mobile phones, and read the news, as well as a host of other actions thanks to Alexa Skills.

One new Alexa feature that was announced alongside the Echo Dot is Alexa Voice Profiles for Kids, which allows Alexa to automatically change its responses to be kid-friendly when it recognizes a child's voice is speaking to it.

While using an Echo speaker in this mode, Amazon says children can "ask Alexa questions, set animal sound alarms, get help with homework, and call approved friends and family, with extensive controls that give parents peace of mind".

There’s also a new Alexa feature that's designed to help with home learning: Reading Sidekick, helps with your kids reading, and offers encouragement when they're struggling.

As with previous Echo speakers, the new Echo Dot can be used to control your other smart home devices; you can ask Alexa to do everything from turning your smart lights on to locking your front door. Unlike the new Echo however, Amazon’s smallest smart speaker doesn’t double up as a Zigbee smart home hub.

The new Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition. (Image credit: Amanda Ringstad / Amazon)

Amazon Echo Dot (2020) audio quality

Eric Saarnio, Vice President for Amazon Devices EU told TechRadar that the new Echo Dot packs in "a powerful 1.6-inch, front-firing speaker, producing crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound you can enjoy in any room of your home".

It doesn’t seem as though the drivers inside the smart speaker have changed, though the spherical design could create a wider soundstage than the previous Amazon Echo Dot could produce.

If the audio quality is anything like the third-gen Echo Dot, it won’t be the best-sounding smart speaker on the market, and will likely be more suitable for use as a desk buddy, rather than your sole music playback device – for superior sound, you'll want to look at the Echo Studio, which comes with Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound.

Saying that, it does come with multi-room audio support, which means you can hook it up to other compatible Echo devices to bring music into every room in your home.

Compatible music streaming services include Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, and more, and you can tune into the radio and play audiobooks via SiriusXFM and Audible.

If your favorite streaming service isn’t supported, you can always pair your smartphone or tablet with the new Echo Dot via Bluetooth, for simple, wireless music playback.