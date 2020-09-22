Amazon 2020 hardware event: new Echo speakers, Alexa news, and what to expect

Amazon has revealed that it's holding a hardware launch event this coming Thursday, September 24, which means we could be in for some upgraded Echo speakers, updates to Alexa, Prime Video, and Amazon Music, and new Echo devices.

It doesn't look as though the event will be live streamed to the general public, but it's scheduled to start at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST (that's 3am, September 25 if you're in Australia) – and we’ll be here to cover all the announcements from Amazon HQ.

There haven’t been any material leaks so far, but the invite sent to media mentions "Devices and Services", so it looks as though we might hear some Alexa news as well as being treated to some new gadgets.

Last year’s event saw in 14 new devices, including the Amazon Echo Studio, the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, the Amazon Echo Frames, and even a Smart Oven.

The event is conveniently taking place just before Amazon Prime Day 2020 – while the date is still to be confirmed, we’re expecting it to land in mid-October, ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

That means the massive sales event could include big discounts on older Amazon Echo devices – and perhaps even some price cuts on the new hardware that’s due to be announced this week.

While we’re largely in the dark about what exactly will be released on Thursday, we can make a few guesses based on what we saw last year – here are some of the devices and services we think could make an appearance at the Amazon 2020 hardware event.

Amazon 2020 event: everything we’re hoping to see

The Amazon Echo Studio (pictured) was announced at last year's hardware event. (Image credit: Amazon)

New Amazon Echo speakers

Last year’s hardware event gave us a bevy of new Amazon Echo speakers, and we’re expecting more of the same in 2020.

Some of Amazon’s smart speakers were given updates, like the Amazon Echo and the Echo Dot with Clock, while some were completely new models, like the Amazon Echo Studio, which is the brand's high-spec, audiophile-targeting Dolby Atmos speaker.

It’s possible that the 2020 hardware event will bring a smaller, cheaper version of the Echo Studio – perhaps sold as a pair of stereo speakers, to boost the Studio’s home cinema capabilities.

What would be even better than that? An Amazon Echo soundbar, complete with Dolby Atmos to compete with the Sonos Arc.

2019 also saw in the budget-friendly Amazon Echo Flex, which brings Alexa smarts to your home by plugging into a mains power socket and connecting to your home’s Wi-Fi network.

Since then, Amazon has announced a new accessory for the tiny speaker that turns it into a clock too. Called the Smart Clock For Echo Flex , this handy attachment tells you the time and can also automatically adjust its brightness throughout the day.

We could see more Echo Flex accessories on September 24; we’d love to see a modular speaker add-on, to boost the Flex’s tinny audio quality.

It’s probably about time for Amazon to update its range of smart displays, too; last year brought us the Echo Show 8, which combined the audio quality of the 10-inch Echo Show, with the camera shutter of the Echo Show 5, all in a new eight-inch form. Now that the line up is complete, could we be in for a complete refresh of the Show series? Only time will tell.

New Amazon Echo Buds

The 2019 hardware event gave us the Amazon Echo Buds, which were the company’s first true wireless earbuds to rival the Apple AirPods.

While we were impressed by their budget-friendly price and excellent noise reduction, the sound quality and battery life left a lot to be desired – and that means the Echo Buds are due an upgrade in 2020.

Updates to Amazon’s wireless earbuds could include noise cancellation, to bring them in line with the AirPods Pro, improved audio quality, and longer battery life.

The Amazon Echo Buds (pictured) are probably due an upgrade. (Image credit: Amazon)

New Amazon Fire TV devices

It's been a while since we've seen new Amazon Fire TV streaming devices; the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K launched in 2018, and while the Fire TV Cube was updated in 2019, it could be time for an 8K Fire TV device, to complement the new wave of 8K TVs in 2020.

Alexa improvements and service updates

The invitation to the hardware event that was sent to the media mentioned “Devices and Services” – and that means we could see some updates to Alexa, as well as new products.

Last year, Amazon announced a new Alexa skill that allows the voice assistant to speak with actor Samuel L. Jackson’s voice (for a fee). It’s possible that more celebrity voices for Alexa will be announced, although the sombre global mood in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic could put a damper on more frivolous announcements.

Thursday’s event could also see some updates to Amazon’s services, including Prime Video, Amazon Music, Audible, and more.

Weird and wacky Alexa devices

No Amazon event is complete without the announcement of bonkers smart home devices. Last year, the company announced its first smart glasses, the Amazon Echo Frames, and the Echo Loop, a smart, Alexa-powered ring (yes, you read that correctly).

Both devices are only available under invitation only, so perhaps the 2020 event could be when the smart wearables are released to the general public.

2019’s event didn’t stop at wearables, however; Amazon also brought us a smart oven and a smart lamp, while previous years have seen the likes of the Amazon Echo Wall Clock. You can almost be certain that the 2020 event will bring more Alexa-powered home appliances, as smart home devices become more and more popular.

The Amazon Echo Frames (pictured) were announced last year – so could they be released to the general public on September 24? (Image credit: Future)

Amazon Fire Tablets

It’s unlikely, though not totally outside the realms of possibility, that we could see a new Amazon Fire or Fire HD tablet soon. These cheap Android tablets are designed for people who want portable entertainment machines, particularly parents looking for something to entertain kids.

We’ve already seen the Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus this year, which is why we don’t think we’ll see a new device at the product launch event. In the last few years Amazon has fallen into a pattern of releasing a Fire HD 8 tablet, then a Fire HD 10 and Fire 7, in alternating years. Since we’ve seen some tablets already this year, we wouldn’t expect to see more.

Saying that, Amazon’s product release patterns are certainly not ironclad, so we could see something new – maybe a Kids’ Edition version of a tablet, a new Plus-sized model, or something new entirely.

Amazon Kindle

It’s been over a year since we last saw Amazon put out one of its Kindle e-reader devices. The company usually waits a year or two between iterations of each of its different Kindle lines (as well as the base line there are the Paperwhite and Oasis lines), but with lockdown encouraging many to read more, we’d expect another to be on the way.

We’d expect a new Kindle Paperwhite first, as we haven’t seen one of those in almost two years, so the fifth-generation model could come soon. The Paperwhite line consists of Amazon’s hardier Kindles, great for reading outside in the sun, and spilling drinks on thanks to their sharp screens and waterproof builds.

Saying that Amazon tends to launch its Kindles separately to other products, so it’s not too likely we could see a new Kindle coming at the Amazon Hardware Event. If you’re looking for a new e-reader don’t get your hopes up.

