Amazfit Verge 2 is coming soon and will work without your smartphone

The Amazfit Verge proved itself to be one of the most affordable running watches of last year, and a new teaser from the manufacturer Huami suggests there may be a second generation coming very soon.

The teaser, spotted by GizmoChina, has suggested the new watch will be launching in China on June 11, and we've also had a clear glimpse at some of the features it will include.

For one thing, a poster from Qualcomm's Chinese social media channels also teases the watch and suggests it will come with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset inside. That's one of the most powerful wearable processors you can find, and it features in top-end watches like the Fossil Sport.

The teaser also says that the watch will come with eSIM support. That is likely to work in a similar way to how it does on the Samsung Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch 4 where you can have a separate SIM card inside to allow you to use the watch away from your smartphone.

What functionality you'll be able to use when you're away from your phone is currently unclear, but it should be a major upgrade if you want to use this as a running device, since you won't have to run with your phone.

We don't currently know when - or if - the watch will be coming to other markets outside of China. If the release of the Amazfit Verge is anything to go by, we will probably have a bit of a wait until we can buy the Verge 2 in the UK or US.

Prices for the original watch were around £105 / $160 / AU$199, but with the addition of eSIM support we may see the prices slightly higher for the Amazfit Verge 2. We'll be sure to share official news of the watch on June 11 when we hear about it.

Via Gadgets and Wearables