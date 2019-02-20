AI-powered music generator Ecrett builds complex compositions for your videos

If you've ever made your own videos, you'll know how tough it can be to find music that sounds good, while also navigating the minefield of rights and intellectual property.

Ecrett Music is a new tool that uses AI to generate unique compositions for videos. Upload your video, choose a scene category (such as 'travel', 'relaxing' or 'fashion') and a mood, and the app will generate a bespoke soundtrack.

You can then tweak the results, changing instruments and timings to fit the video. Ecrett Music can currently generate between 500,000 and 1,000,000 unique compositions per month.

Make it personal

Ecrett Music is the brainchild of Japanese entrepreneur Daigo Kusunoki, who worked with a team of musicians, composers and engineers to create the web app. Kusonoki made his first venture into music tech with the SoundMoovz wearable, which creates music as you move your wrist.

“It can be extremely difficult for content creators to find affordable royalty-free music for their projects," he said.

"It’s also an incredibly time-consuming process to pick out the ‘perfect piece.’ By introducing the power of AI, users are able to generate the perfect music for their videos with incredible ease and for a reasonable price."