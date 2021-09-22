A surprise Nintendo Direct drops tomorrow, but will we see Breath of the Wild 2?

A surprise Nintendo Direct will take place tomorrow, September 23, Nintendo has announced.

The digital presentation is set to last 40 minutes and will “mainly focus” on upcoming Nintendo Switch titles that are set to launch this Winter (that’s between December 2021 and March 2022).

While it’s unclear what games Nintendo will focus on, we wouldn’t be surprised to get a closer look at Metroid Dread, which launches alongside the Nintendo Switch OLED on October 8.

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPGSeptember 22, 2021 See more

There’s also a strong possibility that we could get more information on games like Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp, Super Mario Party Superstars, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and a glimpse at some titles that are scheduled for next year, like Splatoon 3.

Of course, the big Nintendo game that everyone will want to see is Breath of the Wild 2, which is actually still untitled. Link’s next adventure closed out Nintendo’s E3 presentation and looked mighty impressive indeed.

You can tune in to the Nintendo Direct at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST via Nintendo’s YouTube Channel. Stay tuned for TechRadar for all the biggest announcements from the show.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Analysis: the games keep on coming

It’s actually kind of overwhelming how many games are releasing towards the end of 2021. After a relatively quiet period at the start of the year, fans of every console can look forward to some seismic releases.

On Xbox, the standout titles are Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, while PS5 fans have just been treated to the release of Deathloop and Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Heavy hitters such as FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042, Far Cry 6 and Call of Duty: Vanguard are set to drop before Christmas, as well as Alan Wake Remastered and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

New hardware is also releasing in the form of the Steam Deck, Valve’s portable PC that is set to give the Nintendo Switch some serious competition in the handheld space.

It's a great time to be a gamer, then, and we're sure Nintendo will throw in a few more surprises during its September Nintendo Direct.