A new Xiaomi phone with notch spotted on TENAA

A new Xiaomi M1805D1SE model has made its way through TENAA certification. The phone is said to be the Redmi 6 Pro, similar in design to the Redmi Note 5 Pro with vertically stacked dual rear cameras and a newly introduced notch as on the top of the display.

Recently, two other smartphone models got certified by TENAA in China last week. The models go by the name — M1804C3CC and M1804C3DE, and these are said to be the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A.

The leak was first spotted by Slashleaks, which also reveals some key details of the alleged Redmi 6 Pro. The leak also includes pictures of the phone, which reveal almost every information about the design. It looks like the phone has a metal back that resembles the Redmi 5. Despite a notch, the screen to body ratio isn’t majorly affected. There are still visibly thick bezels around the display, especially at the bottom.

Still, if it’s priced similar to the Redmi 5, it will be the first Xiaomi phone to sport a notch in its price segment.

The TENAA listing shows a 5.84-inch full HD+ display and 19:9 aspect ratio. It runs on an octa-core chipset clocked at 2Ghz, but the chipmaker’s name is not revealed.

The listing shows there will be a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM variants with 16GB/32GB/64GB storage. For optics, the setup includes a 12MP primary sensor and a 5Mp front camera.

From what we can see, the phone will run on Android 8.1 layered with MIUI off course. It will have a 4000mAh battery.