Metal Gear Solid remake could be coming exclusively to PS5

The PSOne game, which originally released in 1998, has been previously remade once before. Metal Gear Solid: Twin Snakes released on the Nintendo GameCube in 2004 and introduced many gameplay mechanics from Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty.

This reported new remake, which comes from RedGamingTech, a YouTube channel that specializes in gaming hardware, states that the “stealth espionage action” game will be built from the ground up for PS5, and will also come to PC.

Furthermore, RedGamingTech’s source believes that Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots will also be getting HD remasters on PS5. It’s likely that these will be more akin to what we saw for the Metal Gear Solid HD Collection, which had better resolutions, frame rates and trophy support. The HD remasters are tipped to be exclusive to PS5, though Metal Gear Solid 2 might also come to PC.

With Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda and its parent company ZeniMax Media, Sony will be looking to strengthen the appeal of the PS5 via more exclusives. Rumors continue to circulate regarding a new Silent Hill game from Konami, but so far nothing has materialized. However, having timed or full exclusivity over a franchise as popular as Metal Gear Solid would certainly be a boon for Sony.

