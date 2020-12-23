A leaked Acer gaming laptop listing hints at possible AMD Ryzen 5000 and Nvidia RTX 3080 launches

Acer is working on a gaming laptop that packs AMD's incoming Ryzen 7 5800H processor and an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

That’s according to German retailer ElectronicPartner, which has prematurely listed Acer’s next-generation Nitro 5 ahead of its likely unveiling at CES in January

According to the listing, the gaming laptop be one of the first to pair AMD and Nvidia’s Zen 3 and Ampere architectures. The machine reportedly packs an octa-core Ryzen 7 5800H processor, which is expected to boast base and boost clocks of 3.2GHz and 4.4GHz, alongside an Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card.

It’s likely this will be the yet-unannounced mobile version of the Ampere GPU, which will likely feature cut-down specifications. The German merchant listed the graphics card with 8GB of memory, which is presumably GDDR6.

The Acer Nitro 5 is also equipped with a 17.3-inch FHD IPS panel a nice refresh rate of 144 Hz. The particular configuration that ElectronicPartner is offering also comes with 32GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB SSD.

Elsewhere, the gaming laptop features a full-size keyboard with backlighting, up to eight hours of battery life, and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. In terms of ports, you’ll find three USB 3.0, one USB 3.1, a 3.5mm audio jack and a HDMI output.

The listing suggests Acer will also be launching a lesser-specced variants of the Nitro 5 that pack either an Nvidia GTX 1650 with 4GB of GDDR6 memory or an AMD Radeon GPU.

According to ElectronicPartner, the Acer Nitro 5 will retail for €1,948.61 ( around $2,372 / £1,760), although it's likely to be cheaper in the US.