A Gears of War 5 special edition Xbox One X is coming

Microsoft has unveiled a series of new Gears of War 5 products, including a line of peripherals from Razer and Seagate, plus a special edition Xbox One X with a custom controller. Microsoft made the announcement on the Xbox Wire where we got some details on the branded gear.

Of the entire lineup, the product gamers will be most interested in is the special edition Xbox One X. It’s the first special edition version of the console since the Project Scorpio launch edition that was available at the console’s launch that will launch alongside the game on September 10, 2019.

The $499 (£449) Xbox One X bundle will include the limited edition 1TB Xbox One X, a Gears 5 Kait Diaz Limited Edition wireless controller, a full-game download of Gears 5 Ultimate Edition, a full-game download of Gears of War Ultimate Edition, full-game downloads of Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, and Gears of War 4, and 1-month memberships to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold along with in-game Ice Kait and the Ice Jack Character Skins.

If you don't want the custom console, you can also snag a regular black Xbox One X console with all the Gears games for the same price or a regular Xbox One S with all the games for $299 (£249).

Get the full Gears loadout

Of course if you want to really feel like your part of the Coalition, Microsoft has partnered up with Seagate and Razer to offer a number of Gears-themed peripherals too.

From Razer, you can get a Razer Thresher for Xbox One – Gears 5 Edition wireless headset or a Razer Turret for Xbox One – Gears 5 Edition. The latter offers a ten keyless keyboard with an inbuilt mouse mat, paired with a mouse for $299.99.

Last up, if you need more storage for your Xbox One X - and, given the console's limited 1TB hard drive, you do - there's a new $99 2TB Seagate Game Drive for Xbox Gears 5 Special Edition that has the same color scheme as the console, and if you need even more storage, Microsoft says there will also be a 5TB external drive available exclusively from GameStop for $149.

For folks who don't want a new console, the game will be available in physical and digital copy (and part of Xbox Game Pass) starting on September 10, or on September 6 if you're part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.