A beloved PlayStation RPG series is finally coming to Xbox

The beloved and slightly bizarre Persona series is heading to Xbox for the first time, as three of its RPGs move over to Microsoft’s platform.

Revealed during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Person 3 Portable, will release on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on October 21 later this year. While all three games have previously released on PlayStation consoles, this is the first time the Persona series will be making its way to Xbox territory.

The JRPG series has developed a loyal fanbase since its inception 25 years ago. Known for its slick anime art style and strong teenage characters, many Persona games have gained wide acclaim and a cult following. Xbox players will now have the chance to experience them, as they step outside of the walls of PlayStation exclusivity.

Watch the announcement below trailer for a look at the games yourself.

Personal 5 Royal, the latest entry in the series, took Persona to new heights. We think it’s one of the best RPGs you can play, and love its stylish character design, deep yet madcap story, and fresh ideas. Its turn-based dungeon-crawling was turned up a notch by the addition of light social sim features, which make its characters that much more engrossing.

It’s not the first time the Persona series has stepped outside its PlayStation home. Spin-off Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth was released on the Nintendo 3DS, and Persona 5 Strikers – a crossover game with Dynasty Warriors – was also released on Nintendo Switch in 2021. Persona 4 Golden is also already available on PC, too.

Regardless, this is the first time Xbox gets to join the party. All three games will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass on launch day.